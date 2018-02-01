TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/18 -- Stompy Bot Corporation has announced a name change to Blocplay Entertainment Inc. Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Stompy Bot Corporation a annonce un changement de nom a Blocplay Entertainment Inc. Les actions commenceront a etre negociees sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole le vendredi 2 fevrier 2018.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Effective Date/Date effective: Le 2 fevrier/February 2018 New Symbol/Nouveau symbole: PLAY New CUSIP/Nouveau CUSIP: 09369R 10 6 New ISIN/Nouveau ISIN: CA 09369R 10 6 4

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplementaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel a l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



