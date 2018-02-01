Global Angina Pectoris Drugs Market 2016-2017 & 2022: Key Players are Sanofi, Gilead, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Amgen and GlaxoSmithKline

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (Beta Blockers, Calcium Antagonists, Nitrates, Anticoagulants, ACE inhibitors, Ranolazine), By Major Markets, And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global angina pectoris drugs market is expected to be valued at USD 10.6 Billion by 2022

The global angina pectoris market is collectively driven by demand for disease-modifying and targeted treatments, increased expenditure on healthcare and availability of effective treatment methods across the emerging markets.

Additionally, the rising prevalence and incidence of angina pectoris is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Chronic stable angina pectoris has a prevalence of 2.0-4.0% in developed markets such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.

The prevalence of angina pectoris rises sharply with age in both genders, ranging from 2.0- 5.0% in men aged 45-54 to 10.0-20.0% in men aged 65-74, and from 0.1-1.0% in women aged 45-54 to 10.0-15.0% in women aged 65-74. The disease symptoms can be managed by following a healthy lifestyle.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The U.S. dominated this space by accounting for more than 33.0% of the market share in 2016 due to increasing incidence of cardiac disorders and presence of key manufacturers in the U.S.

The angina pectoris drug market is commercially meaningful, however branded sales are in decline as generics dominate a larger portion of prescriptions. Though the market is fragmented, key players such as Sanofi, Gilead, AstraZeneca and Pfizer hold significant market positions

Biosimilar development is emerging as a promising market opportunity in angina pectoris therapeutics. Multiple biosimilars have gained approvals in the U.S., European and Indian markets

China offers strong opportunity for market expansion due to removal of price caps on all medicine categories, the ongoing Healthy China 2020 healthcare reform and supportive 12th Five-Year Plan measure, which targets biotechnology as the key development sector

Changing regulatory scenario in the U.S. presents favorable environment for disruptive technologies in healthcare. In the EU, the new Clinical Trials Regulation (EU No. 536/2014) will impact clinical trials of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. Industry concerns regarding ROIs on novel therapies remains a challenge to drug development.

Some of the key players operating in this industry are Sanofi, Gilead, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Amgen and GlaxoSmithKline

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1. Information procurement

1.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.2.1 Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Disease Primer and Epidemiology

3.1. Chapter Summary

3.1.1 Disease Primer/101

3.1.2 Current Prevalence Rate and Incidence Rate for Seven Major Markets (U.S., Japan, EU 5)



Chapter 4 Global Market Overview

4.1 Chapter Summary

4.2 Market, by Therapeutic Class

4.3 Market Size and Forecast 2016 - 2022

4.4 Market Share Distribution, by Company 2016 - 2022

4.5 Sales Performance, by Drug Class

4.6 Market Dynamics among Leading Brands

4.7 Patent Expiry Analysis

4.8 Angina Pectoris Market: Drivers and Restraints

4.8.1 Drivers

4.8.2 Challenges

4.9 M&A, Deal Landscape (2013- 2017 YTD)

4.9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.9.2 Deals Landscape

4.10 Evolution of Biosimilars

4.11 Emerging Markets

4.12 Pricing and Reimbursement Scenario

4.13 Angina Pectoris Sector SWOT



Chapter 5 Pipeline Intelligence

5.1. Pipeline Landscape

5.1.1 Leading Drugs in Development

5.1.2 Key R&D Trends

5.2 Pipeline Landscape

5.2.1 Late Stage Pipeline and Sales Forecast

5.2.2 Profiles of Disruptive Drugs

5.3 Global Pipeline Forecast



Chapter 6 Company Profiles

6.1 Chapter Summary

6.2 Sanofi

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Current Product Portfolio

6.2.3 Product Sales Forecast Through 2022

6.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.2.4.1 Key Company News Flow

6.2.4.2 Catalysts & Events Calendar

6.2.5 Pipeline Analysis & Overview

6.2.6 SWOT

6.3 Gilead Sciences

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Current Product Portfolio

6.3.3 Product Forecast Sales Through 2022

6.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.3.4.1 Key Company News Flow

6.3.5 SWOT

6.4 AstraZeneca

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Current Product Portfolio

6.4.3 Product Forecast Sales Through 2022

6.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.4.4.1 Key Company News Flow

6.4.4.2 Catalysts & Events Calendar

6.4.5 Pipeline Analysis & Overview

6.4.6 SWOT

6.5 Amgen

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Current Product Portfolio

6.5.3 Product Forecast Sales Through 2022

6.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.5.4.1 Key Company News Flow

6.5.4.2 Catalysts & Events Calendar

6.5.5 Pipeline Analysis & Overview

6.5.6 SWOT

6.6 GlaxoSmithKline

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Current Product Portfolio

6.6.3 Product Forecast Sales Through 2022

6.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.6.4.1 Key Company News Flow

6.6.5 Pipeline Analysis & Overview

6.6.6 SWOT

6.7 Eli Lilly

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Current Product Portfolio

6.7.3 Product Forecast Sales Through 2022

6.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.7.4.1 Key Company News Flow

6.7.5 SWOT

6.8 Pfizer

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Current Product Portfolio

6.8.3 Product Forecast Sales Through 2022

6.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.8.4.1 Key Company News Flow

6.8.5 Pipeline Analysis & Overview

6.8.6 SWOT



Chapter 7 Market Outlook

7.1 What the Future Holds

7.2 The Winners and Losers

7.3 Emerging Companies & New Technology Platforms

7.4 The Road Ahead



List of Tables



Table 1 STable Angina Pectoris Total Estimated Prevalence Rate in Top Seven Markets

Table 2 U.S. Patents for Current Angina Pectoris Drugs

Table 3 Average Cost of CAD Treatment in Patients With and Without Angina Pectoris

Table 4 Table Number and Cost of Prescriptions for Angina Pectoris in the UK

Table 5 R&D Pipeline Overview

Table 6 Late Stage Pipeline

Table 7 Pipeline Forecast

Table 8 Off Patent Products in Angina Pectoris Market

Table 9 Sales Forecast, 2016 - 2022

Table 10 Sales Forecast, 2016 - 2022

Table 11 Off Patent Products in Angina Pectoris Market

Table 12 Sales Forecast, 2016 - 2022

Table 13 Sales Forecast, 2016 - 2022

Table 14 Sales Forecast, 2016 - 2022

Table 15 Off Patent Products in Angina Pectoris Market

Table 16 Sales Forecast, 2016 - 2022

Table 17 Off Patent Products in Angina Pectoris Market

Table 18 Sales Forecast, 2016 - 2022



List of Figures



FIG. 1 Market research process

FIG. 2 Information Procurement

FIG. 3 Primary research pattern

FIG. 4 Market research approaches

FIG. 5 Value chain based sizing & forecasting

FIG. 6 QFD modelling for market share assessment

FIG. 7 Age Specific Prevalence of STable Angina Pectoris in the U.S.+ Top Five EU Markets (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain)

FIG. 8 Age and Gender Specific Prevalence of STable Angina Pectoris in the U.S.

FIG. 9 Age and Gender Specific Incidence of STable Angina Pectoris in the U.S.

FIG. 10 Age and Gender Specific Prevalence of Angina Pectoris in the U.K.

FIG. 11 Age and Gender Specific Incidence of Angina Pectoris in the U.K.

FIG. 12 Age and Gender Specific Prevalence of Angina Pectoris in Japan

FIG. 13 Angina Pectoris Treatment Market by Therapeutic Class

FIG. 14 Regional Market Size, 2016 - 2022

FIG. 15 Market Shares Distribution, 2016 - 2022

FIG. 16 Sales by Therapeutic Class, 2016 - 2022

FIG. 17 Branded Sales by Regions, 2016 - 2022

FIG. 18 Angina Pectoris Sector SWOT

FIG. 19 Sanofi SWOT Analysis

FIG. 20 Gilead Sciences SWOT Analysis

FIG. 21 AstraZeneca SWOT Analysis

FIG. 22 Amgen SWOT Analysis

FIG. 23 GlaxoSmithKline SWOT Analysis

FIG. 24 Eli Lilly SWOT Analysis

FIG. 25 Pfizer SWOT Analysis



Companies Mentioned





Sanofi

Gilead Sciences

AstraZeneca

Amgen

GlaxoSmithKline

Eli Lilly

Pfizer





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sfb73j/global_angina?w=5

