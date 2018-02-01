Heidrick & Struggles Appoints Avanade CEO Adam Warby to Board of Directors

New appointment will sharpen firm's focus on skills and insights required in digital world

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, has appointed Adam Warby to its Board of Directors.

Warby is the Chief Executive Officer of Avanade, the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services delivered through the Microsoft ecosystem. During his ten years as CEO, Warby has led both organic and inorganic growth, including five acquisitions across Europe and North America, more than doubling sales to $2.4 billion under his leadership.

"We are delighted to welcome Adam to our Board of Directors," said Tracy Wolstencroft, Chairman of the Board. "With more than 30 years of strategic leadership and consulting experience, Adam brings a unique understanding of the opportunities and challenges resulting from the digital transformation occurring in our global economy."

"To remain relevant in the digital world, leaders will need to understand new and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and have an ability to manage an augmented workforce," said Warby."I look forward to bringing this perspective and many other insights from the world of technology and professional services to Heidrick & Struggles."

Warby joined Avanade when the joint venture was created by Accenture LLP and Microsoft in April 2000, and has been instrumental in managing and growing business operations as well as shaping the culture of a diverse team of more than 30,000 digitally connected people across 24 countries. He served as General Manager and Executive Vice President for the company's North American and European operations during his tenure.

Previously, Warby held a number of management roles at Microsoft and earlier, at IBM. He began his career in a series of engineering roles at IMI plc. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College in London.

With the addition of Warby, seven members of Heidrick & Struggles' nine-person Board meet the standards of independence under the company's Corporate Governance Guidelines and Nasdaq Rules.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.www.heidrick.com

