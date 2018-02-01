The latest market research report by Technavioon the LMS market in APACpredicts a CAGR of over 29% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the LMS market in APAC by based on deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and end-user (corporate LMS and academic LMS). The report also provides an analysis of the market based on the regions such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and Rest of APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the LMS market in APAC, according to Technavio education researchers:

In 2017, the corporate LMS segment dominated the market by occupying around 55% share

China dominated the LMS market in APAC with 37% share in 2017

Blackboard, Cornerstone OnDemand, D2L (Desire2Learn), Docebo, Oracle, and SAP are the leading players in the market

LMS is a cost-effective solution: a major market driver

LMS being a cost-effective solution is one of the major factors driving the LMS market in APAC. LMSs are cost-effective one-stop solutions for both academic and corporate end-user segments. One of the key challenges faced by modern organizations is having their systems spread out across various multiple platforms. LMSs provide benefits of centralization of learning with reduced operating costs. This has become a driving force for the growth of the LMS market in APAC, wherein many MNCs are willing to set up their offices. These companies are looking for cost-effective LMS solutions to manage their employee training programs effectively.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for education technology research, "LMSs are enabling companies to save time and money by training their resources through a web-based environment. This is possible because cloud-based LMSs are easily accessible at any-time and from anywhere by both trainers and trainees. This, in turn, is allowing fast and cost-effective learning."

Segmentation by end-user

The LMS market in APAC is segmented by end-users into the academic LMS and corporate LMS segments. The corporate LMS market segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. This market segment is expected to record a gradual growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of corporations seeking to offer innovative e-learning solutions by implementing advanced LMSs in their existing systems.

The academic LMS market segment is expected to register the fastest growth in APAC during the forecast period. This is owing to the rising number of schools and colleges offering solutions to maintain and track students' performances and identify any conceptual gaps.

China: largest LMS market in APAC

The LMS market in APAC has been segmented into countries, including China, India, Australia, Japan, and the Rest of APAC. China accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to exhibit an increased adoption of cloud-based LMSs in schools, colleges, and corporate organizations during the forecast period.

India accounted for the second-largest share in 2017. The market in India should exhibit a rapid growth during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing penetration of LMS in the higher education sector in India. The market in Australia, Japan, and the Rest of APAC is also witnessing a considerable growth owing to the increasing emphasis on the digitization of education and various government initiatives to improve the quality of education and mainstream the adoption of LMSs.

