Strong Growth in Subscription and Transaction Revenue Highlights Second Quarter



PORTSMOUTH, N.H., 2018-02-01 22:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps businesses make payments simple, smart and secure, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2017.



Subscription and transaction revenues, which are primarily related to the company's cloud platforms, were $63.2 million for the second quarter, up 14% as compared to the second quarter of last year. Revenues overall for the second quarter were $95.2 million, up 10% as compared to the second quarter of last year.



GAAP net income for the second quarter was $3.1 million compared to GAAP net loss of $10.3 million for the second quarter of last year, driven by a non-recurring income tax benefit. GAAP net income per share was $0.08 in the second quarter compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.27 in the second quarter of last year.



Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $22.5 million compared to $18.7 million for the second quarter of last year, an increase of 20% from the second quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was 24% of overall revenue compared to 22% of overall revenue for the second quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as discussed in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section that follows.



Core net income for the second quarter was $12.2 million compared to $9.7 million for the second quarter of last year and core earnings per share was $0.31 for the second quarter compared to $0.26 for the second quarter of last year. Core net income and core earnings per share exclude certain items as discussed in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section that follows.



"We continue to execute against our strategic plan and deliver strong results," said Rob Eberle, President and CEO of Bottomline Technologies. "Growth and profitability were ahead of our expectations. Our product leadership is evidenced by the strong bookings we recorded in the quarter. We have a high degree of confidence in our ability to continue to execute against our strategic plan, achieve our financial targets and drive shareholder value."



Second Quarter Customer Highlights



-- 31 institutions selected Paymode-X, Bottomline's leading payments platform to automate their payments processes, increase productivity, reduce costs and earn cash rebates. -- 5 organizations, including North American Risk Services (NARS) and KB Insurance, chose Bottomline's cloud-based legal spend management solutions to automate, manage and control their legal spend. -- 8 banks selected Bottomline's digital banking platforms to help them compete and grow their corporate and business banking franchises by deploying innovative digital capabilities. -- Companies such as Pearson Shared Services Limited and Bank am Bellevue selected Bottomline's Financial Messaging solution to improve operating efficiencies and optimize the effectiveness of their financial transactions. -- Organizations such as UMB Bank and Innovest chose Bottomline's corporate payment automation solutions to extend their payments capabilities and improve efficiencies.



Second Quarter Strategic Corporate Highlights



-- Selected as a Preferred Partner for Business-to-Business (B2B) Payments by NACHA, the Electronic Payments Association. -- Announced expanded capabilities with machine learning, enabling Vendors to pay and get paid smarter and faster using its Paymode-X Intelligent Engagement Model. The Paymode-X Intelligent Engagement Model is a proprietary Vendor enablement methodology that accelerates automation and financial returns. As the only predictive Vendor enablement solution, the Paymode-X Intelligent Engagement Model uses advanced data science, predictive forecasting and a proven enablement strategy to segment, enroll, and authenticate Vendors swiftly and accurately. -- Expanded capabilities and offerings by becoming a Third Party Provider (TPP) under the UK Open Banking initiative, to allow customers to access information and initiate payments directly with participating banks through secure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), via cloud-based payment platforms.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We have presented supplemental non-GAAP financial measures as part of this earnings release. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Core net income, core earnings per share, constant currency information, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue are non-GAAP financial measures.



Core net income and core earnings per share exclude certain items, specifically amortization of acquisition related intangible assets, goodwill impairment charges, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related expenses, restructuring related costs, minimum pension liability adjustments, non-core charges associated with our convertible notes and revolving credit facility, global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation and other costs, and other non-core or non-recurring gains or losses that arise from time to time.



Non-core charges associated with our convertible notes and revolving credit facility consist of the amortization of debt issuance and debt discount costs. Acquisition and integration-related expenses include legal and professional fees and other direct transaction costs associated with business and asset acquisitions, costs associated with integrating acquired businesses, including costs for transitional employees or services, integration related professional services costs and other incremental charges we incur as a direct result of acquisition and integration efforts. Global ERP system implementation and other costs relate to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our implementation of a new, global ERP solution, the related technology infrastructure and costs related to our implementation of the new revenue recognition standard under US GAAP.



In computing diluted core earnings per share, we exclude the weighted average dilutive effect of shares issuable under our convertible notes to the extent that any such dilution would be offset by our note hedges; the note hedges would be considered an anti-dilutive security under GAAP.



Periodically, such as in periods that include significant foreign currency volatility, we may present certain metrics on a "constant currency" basis, to show the impact of period to period results normalized for the impact of foreign currency rate changes. We calculate constant currency information by translating prior period financial results using current period foreign exchange rates.



Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue represent our GAAP net income or loss, adjusted for charges related to interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and other charges, as noted in the reconciliation that follows.



We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for an evaluation of the company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including more meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods and to the financial results of less acquisitive peer and competitor companies. Our executive management team uses these same non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess the ongoing performance of the company. Additionally, the same non-GAAP information is used for planning purposes, including the preparation of operating budgets and in communications with our board of directors with respect to our core financial performance. Since this information is not a GAAP measurement of financial performance, there are material limitations to its usefulness on a stand-alone basis, including the lack of comparability of this presentation to the GAAP financial results of other companies.



Reconciliation of Core Net Income A reconciliation of core net income to GAAP net income (loss) for the three and six months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 is as follows:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (in thousands) GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,088 $ (10,346 ) $ (1,153 ) $ (20,854 ) Amortization of 5,702 6,090 10,890 12,375 acquisition-related intangible assets Goodwill impairment - 7,529 - 7,529 charge Stock-based 8,080 8,656 16,540 16,855 compensation expense Acquisition and 380 522 1,372 1,771 integration-related expenses Restructuring benefit - - (9 ) - Global ERP system 1,339 2,106 3,415 4,597 implementation and other costs Minimum pension 3 264 38 541 liability adjustments Amortization of debt 2,576 3,454 6,285 6,826 issuance and debt discount costs Non-recurring tax (4,402 ) (4,461 ) (4,402 ) (4,461 ) benefit (1) Tax effects on (4,577 ) (4,152 ) (9,119 ) (7,130 ) non-GAAP income Core net income $ 12,189 $ 9,662 $ 23,857 $ 18,049



(1) The non-recurring tax benefit in the three and six months ended December 31, 2017 represents a benefit arising from the revaluation of certain deferred tax liabilities as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The non-recurring tax benefit in the three and six months ended December 31, 2016 represents a tax benefit in Switzerland related to the impairment of their investment in Intellinx, Ltd.



Reconciliation of Diluted Core Earnings per Share A reconciliation of our diluted core earnings per share to our GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share for the three and six months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 is as follows:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 GAAP diluted net income $ 0.08 $ (0.27 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.55 ) (loss) per share Plus: Amortization of 0.15 0.16 0.28 0.33 acquisition-related intangible assets Goodwill impairment charge - 0.20 - 0.20 Stock-based compensation 0.21 0.22 0.43 0.44 expense Acquisition and 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.05 integration-related expenses Global ERP system 0.03 0.06 0.09 0.12 implementation and other costs Minimum pension liability - 0.01 - 0.02 adjustments Amortization of debt issuance 0.06 0.09 0.16 0.18 and debt discount costs Non-recurring tax benefit (0.11 ) (0.12 ) (0.11 ) (0.12 ) Tax effects on non-GAAP (0.12 ) (0.11 ) (0.24 ) (0.19 ) income Diluted core earnings per $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.62 $ 0.48 share



A reconciliation of our non-GAAP weighted average shares used in computing diluted core earnings per share to our GAAP weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for the three and six months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 is as follows:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (in thousands) Numerator: Core net income $ 12,189 $ 9,662 $ 23,857 $ 18,049 Denominator: Weighted average shares used in 38,087 37,769 37,908 37,854 computing basic net income (loss) per share for GAAP Impact of dilutive securities 1,257 93 919 91 (shares related to conversion feature on convertible senior notes, stock options, restricted stock awards and employee stock purchase plan) (1) GAAP diluted shares 39,344 37,862 38,827 37,945 Impact of note hedges (2) (436 ) - (217 ) - Weighted average shares used in 38,908 37,862 38,610 37,945 computing diluted core earnings per share



(1) These securities are dilutive on a GAAP basis in periods where we report GAAP net income. These securities are anti-dilutive on a GAAP basis in periods where we report GAAP net loss.



(2) In computing diluted core earnings per share, we exclude the weighted average dilutive effect of shares issuable under our convertible senior notes to the extent that any such dilution would be offset by our note hedges; the note hedges would be considered an anti-dilutive security under GAAP.



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA A reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss) for the three and six months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 is as follows:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (in thousands) GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,088 $ (10,346 ) $ (1,153 ) $ (20,854 ) Adjustments: Other expense, net 3,532 4,182 7,995 8,117 Income tax benefit (4,495 ) (4,478 ) (4,038 ) (3,797 ) Depreciation and 4,875 4,154 9,543 8,241 amortization Amortization of 5,702 6,090 10,890 12,375 acquisition-related intangible assets Goodwill impairment - 7,529 - 7,529 charge Stock-based 8,080 8,656 16,540 16,855 compensation expense Acquisition and 380 522 1,372 1,771 integration-related expenses Restructuring benefit - - (9 ) - Minimum pension 3 264 38 541 liability adjustments Global ERP system 1,339 2,106 3,415 4,597 implementation and other costs Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,504 $ 18,679 $ 44,593 $ 35,375



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Revenue A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue to GAAP net income (loss) as a percent of revenue for the three and six months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 is as follows:



Three Months Six Months Ended Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 GAAP net income (loss) as a percent of revenue 3 % (12 %) (1 %) (12 %) Adjustments: Other expense, net 4 % 5 % 4 % 5 % Income tax benefit (5 %) (5 %) (2 %) (2 %) Depreciation and amortization 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible 6 % 7 % 6 % 7 % assets Goodwill impairment charge 0 % 9 % 0 % 4 % Stock-based compensation expense 9 % 10 % 9 % 10 % Acquisition and integration-related expenses 0 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Global ERP system implementation and other 2 % 2 % 2 % 3 % costs Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue 24 % 22 % 24 % 21 %



About Bottomline Technologies Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.



Bottomline Technologies, Paymode-X and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which are registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names are trademarks of their respective holders.



In connection with this earnings release and our associated conference call, we will be posting additional material financial information (such as financial results, non-GAAP financial projections and non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations) within the "Investors" section of our website at www.bottomline.com/us/about/investors.



Cautionary Language This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements reflecting our expectations about our ability to execute on our strategic plans, achieve future growth and profitability, achieve financial targets, expand margins and increase shareholder value. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including but not limited to statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "look forward", "confident", "estimates" and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, among others, competition, market demand, technological change, strategic relationships, recent acquisitions, international operations and general economic conditions. For additional discussion of factors that could impact Bottomline Technologies' operational and financial results, refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 and the subsequently filed Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks or amendments thereto. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Media Contact: Rick Booth Bottomline Technologies 603.501.6270 rbooth@bottomline.com



Bottomline Technologies Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues: Subscriptions and $ 63,187 $ 55,644 $ 123,901 $ 107,776 transactions Software licenses 2,620 3,492 4,985 5,613 Service and 28,433 25,920 55,775 53,593 maintenance Other 955 1,672 1,830 2,830 Total revenues 95,195 86,728 186,491 169,812 Cost of revenues: Subscriptions and 27,201 24,782 54,612 48,668 transactions Software licenses 229 196 399 324 Service and 12,968 13,416 25,200 26,701 maintenance Other 701 1,178 1,368 2,056 Total cost of 41,099 39,572 81,579 77,749 revenues Gross profit 54,096 47,156 104,912 92,063 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 21,396 19,325 40,701 38,200 Product development 13,892 13,082 27,707 26,017 and engineering General and 10,981 11,772 22,810 24,476 administrative Amortization of 5,702 6,090 10,890 12,375 acquisition-related intangible assets Goodwill impairment - 7,529 - 7,529 charge Total operating 51,971 57,798 102,108 108,597 expenses Income (loss) from 2,125 (10,642 ) 2,804 (16,534 ) operations Other expense, net (3,532 ) (4,182 ) (7,995 ) (8,117 ) Loss before income (1,407 ) (14,824 ) (5,191 ) (24,651 ) taxes Income tax benefit 4,495 4,478 4,038 3,797 Net income (loss) $ 3,088 $ (10,346 ) $ (1,153 ) $ (20,854 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.27 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.55 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.27 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.55 ) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 38,087 37,769 37,908 37,854 Diluted 39,344 37,769 37,908 37,854



Bottomline Technologies Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, June 30, 2017 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 74,055 $ 126,542 Cash and cash equivalents, held for customers 3,481 - Accounts receivable 78,073 64,244 Other current assets 18,556 16,807 Total current assets 174,165 207,593 Property and equipment, net 27,199 26,195 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 375,349 365,980 Other assets 18,058 17,671 Total assets $ 594,771 $ 617,439 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,268 $ 9,013 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,411 29,179 Customer account liabilities 3,481 - Deferred revenue 59,835 74,113 Convertible senior notes - 183,682 Total current liabilities 101,995 295,987 Borrowings under credit facility 150,000 - Deferred revenue, non current 25,172 22,047 Deferred income taxes 13,452 15,433 Other liabilities 22,202 22,016 Total liabilities 312,821 355,483 Stockholders' equity Common stock 44 43 Additional paid-in-capital 660,701 624,001 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,671 ) (32,325 ) Treasury stock (131,528 ) (113,071 ) Accumulated deficit (217,596 ) (216,692 ) Total stockholders' equity 281,950 261,956 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 594,771 $ 617,439