Novartis International AG: Novartis completes subsequent offering period of the tender offer for Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.

Basel, February 1, 2018- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) today announced the completion of the subsequent offering period of the tender offer by its subsidiary, Novartis Groupe France S.A., to purchase all of the outstanding ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), including Ordinary Shares represented by American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), of Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (NASDAQ: AAAP) ("AAA"), for a price of USD 41.00 per Ordinary Share and USD 82.00 per ADS, in each case payable net to the seller in cash, without interest (the "Offer"). The subsequent offering period for the Offer, which commenced on January 22, 2018, expired as scheduled at 12:00 midnight, New York City Time, on January 31, 2018.

The Bank of New York Mellon, as ADS tender agent for the Offer, and Banque Transatlantique S.A., as Ordinary Shares agent for the Offer, have advised that, as of the expiration of the subsequent offering period, 95,127,753 Ordinary Shares (including Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) were validly tendered during the initial offering period and subsequent offering period taken together, representing approximately 98.7% of all outstanding Ordinary Shares (including Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs). Novartis Groupe France S.A. has accepted for payment and has promptly paid (or will promptly pay) for all Ordinary Shares and ADSs validly tendered during the subsequent offering period.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that can generally be identified by words such as "tender offer," "commenced," "offer," "will," "subject to," "conditions," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding the potential outcome of the tender offer for AAA commenced by Novartis. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

