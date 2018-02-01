Global PC-Based Automation Market 2018-2023 - Evolution of IIoT and Growing Demand for Smart Automation Solutions

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "PC-Based Automation Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Component (IPCs, HMIs, PLCs, SCADA), Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales), Industry (Process and Discrete), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PC-based automation market is expected to be valued at USD 29.92 Billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 38.01 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2023.

This market growth can be attributed to the evolution of IIoT and increasing demand for smart automation solutions, growing emphasis on regulatory compliances, and increasing need for efficient monitoring in manufacturing plants. However, high investments for the implementation of PC-based automation systems are restraining the growth of the PC-based automation market.

PLC is one of the most critical components in PC-based automation systems. It is widely used in almost all industrial applications to control the automation of industrial processes. Furthermore, PLCs are evolving continuously to include advanced features such as greater programming flexibility and ease, scalability, high memory, compactness, and high speed. These advanced features make PLCs the best option for a variety of industrial automation applications. This is driving the growth of the market for PLCs.

The adoption rate of PC-based automation solutions in process industries is high owing to the rising cost pressure on manufacturers to optimize their production processes. Moreover, the increasing demand for real-time visibility and complex operations in industries such as oil & gas, energy & power, mining & metals, and food & beverages is expected to boost the demand for PC-based automation solutions in process industries.

The PC-based automation market in APAC is likely to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2023. In APAC, countries such as India, China, and Japan play an important role in the overall growth of the PC-based automation market. In India, increasing infrastructural investments and government initiatives such as Make in India are supporting market growth. The Government of India is encouraging foreign companies to invest in the country to build their manufacturing facilities. Further, in China, the high adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and government initiatives such as Made in China 2025 are likely to accelerate the growth of the market for advanced manufacturing technologies, including PC-based automation, in the country.

The key players in the PC-based automation market include ABB (Switzerland), Advantech (Japan), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell (US), IDEC (japan), Kontron S&T (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), OMRON (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), and Yokogawa Electric (Japan).

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Evolution of IIoT and Growing Demand for Smart Automation Solutions

Growing Emphasis on Regulatory Compliances

Increasing Need for Efficient Monitoring in Manufacturing Plants

Restraints



High Investment Costs Pertaining to the Implementation of PC-Based Automation Solutions

Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices

Opportunities



Integration of PC-Based Automation Systems and PLCs

Challenges



Increasing Cybersecurity Risks

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 PC-Based Automation Market, by Component



7 PC-Based Automation Market, by Offering



8 PC-Based Automation Market, by Sales Channel



9 PC-Based Automation Market, by Industry



10 Communication Technologies for PC-Based Automation (Qualitative Chapter)



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



ABB

Advantech

Algonics Systems

Beckhoff Automation

Bosch Rexroth

Emerson Electric

Ewon

General Electric

Honeywell

IDEC

Inductive Automation

Kontron S&T

Logic Supply

Mitsubishi Electric

OMRON

Rockwell Automation

SCADAfence

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Worximity Technology

Yokogawa Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ll2l86/global_pcbased?w=5

