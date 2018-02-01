

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.86 billion, or $3.75 per share. This was up from $0.75 billion, or $1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 38.2% to $60.45 billion. This was up from $43.74 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.86 Bln. vs. $0.75 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 148.0% -EPS (Q4): $3.75 vs. $1.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 143.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q4): $60.45 Bln vs. $43.74 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 38.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $47.75 - $50.75 Bln



