

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $6.84 billion, or $9.70 per share. This was up from $5.33 billion, or $7.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $32.33 billion. This was up from $26.06 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $6.84 Bln. vs. $5.33 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.3% -EPS (Q4): $9.70 vs. $7.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.3% -Revenue (Q4): $32.33 Bln vs. $26.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX