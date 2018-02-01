

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $45.1 million, or $1.11 per share. This was up from $25.0 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $329.2 million. This was up from $288.2 million last year.



Athenahealth, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $45.1 Mln. vs. $25.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 80.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 79.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $329.2 Mln vs. $288.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.2%



