

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $19.12 million, or $0.97 per share. This was higher than $13.41 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $277.53 million. This was up from $242.55 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $19.12 Mln. vs. $13.41 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.97 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $277.53 Mln vs. $242.55 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.67 Full year revenue guidance: $1055 - $1090 Mln



