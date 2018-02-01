

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) released earnings for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $2.52 billion, or $1.07 per share. This was higher than $2.07 billion, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $4.86 billion. This was up from $4.46 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.52 Bln. vs. $2.07 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.7% -EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q1): $4.86 Bln vs. $4.46 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.0%



