

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $159.20 million, or $4.97 per share. This was higher than $132.73 million, or $4.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $810.48 million. This was up from $760.35 million last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $159.20 Mln. vs. $132.73 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.9% -EPS (Q3): $4.97 vs. $4.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.9% -Analysts Estimate: $3.82 -Revenue (Q3): $810.48 Mln vs. $760.35 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 - $0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $370 - $375 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.37 - $5.42 Full year revenue guidance: $1.873 - $1.878 Bln



