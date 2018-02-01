

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $20.07 billion, or $3.89 per share. This was higher than $17.89 billion, or $3.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $88.29 billion. This was up from $78.35 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $20.07 Bln. vs. $17.89 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.2% -EPS (Q1): $3.89 vs. $3.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.8% -Analysts Estimate: $3.86 -Revenue (Q1): $88.29 Bln vs. $78.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.7%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $60 - $62 Bln



