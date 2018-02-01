

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $22.67 million, or $0.74 per share. This was higher than $20.86 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $108.25 million. This was up from $102.44 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $22.67 Mln. vs. $20.86 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.7% -Revenue (Q4): $108.25 Mln vs. $102.44 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%



