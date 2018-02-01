

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - XL Group plc (XL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $116.05 million, or $0.45 per share. This was lower than $128.44 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $2.90 billion. This was up from $2.89 billion last year.



XL Group plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $116.05 Mln. vs. $128.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.3%



