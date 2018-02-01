sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,96 Euro		-0,27
-0,81 %
WKN: 891759 ISIN: US03748R1014 Ticker-Symbol: AIV 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,428
32,919
01.02.
32,54
32,69
01.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY32,96-0,81 %