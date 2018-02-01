

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (m) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $262.10 million, or $1.67 per share. This was higher than $162.0 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $255.23 million. This was up from $249.49 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $262.10 Mln. vs. $162.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 61.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.67 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 62.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q4): $255.23 Mln vs. $249.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



