Rising US bond yields prompted by concerns over inflationary pressures kept the lid on shares on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.32 points, or 0.14%, to close at 26,186, while the S&P 500 fell 1.83 points to 2,821 and the Nasdaq was 25.62 points lower to 7,385. The benchmark 10 year Treasury bond yield rose to 2.78% as worries over inflation increased after the Fed said it expected prices to rise this year, effectively preparing the ground for an interest rate rise next month. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...