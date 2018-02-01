

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS) announced its board has established a special committee of independent directors to evaluate a potential combination with Viacom Inc. (VIAB, VIA). Neither CBS nor the committee intends to comment further, until the process is completed.



CBS and Viacom, which split into separately traded companies in 2006, established similar committees to explore a recombination in September 2016 at the behest of Shari Redstone, the daughter of controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone. The deal was abandoned later that year.



CBS Corp. also announced its Board has approved a quarterly dividend on the company's stock of $.18 per share. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2018, to shareholders of record on March 9, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX