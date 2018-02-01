

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $354 million, or $1.62 per share. This was up from $336 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $2.36 billion. This was up from $2.19 billion last year.



Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $354 Mln. vs. $336 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.62 vs. $1.51 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $2.36 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.8%



