

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's, one of the largest apparel retailer, Thursday announced the launch of Verona Collection, a hijab-friendly collection which will feature ready-to-wear pieces including dresses, tops, cardigans, pants and hijabs in a variety of colors and fabrics.



'Verona Collection is more than a clothing brand. It's a platform for a community of women to express their personal identity and embrace fashion that makes them feel confident on the inside and outside,' said Lisa Vogl, founder of Verona Collection.



'Macy's has been an amazing partner, helping us strengthen the foundation of our business through The Workshop at Macy's and now introducing our brand to their consumers through this collaboration.'



Verona Collection ranges in price from $12.95 to $84.95 and will be available on macys.com beginning February 15.



Verona collection is designed by Lisa Vogl, a 2017 graduate of The Workshop at Macy's, a development program focused on minority- and women-owned businesses.



