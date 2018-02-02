

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $43.20 million, or $0.52 per share. This was higher than $19.45 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $571.35 million. This was up from $487.57 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $43.20 Mln. vs. $19.45 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 122.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 116.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $571.35 Mln vs. $487.57 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.70



