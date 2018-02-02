Benefit Cosmetics Celebrates Launch of Brand New Mascara BADgal BANG!

LONDON, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Benefit Cosmetics, the UK's No.1 premium makeup brand, hosted a VIP party to celebrate the global reveal of the brand's biggest ever individual product launch.

Celebrities included Amber Dowding, Hofit Golan, The Collyer Twins, and Danielle Peazer. Guests were welcomed by a squad of pink astronauts and transported into the ultimate space-themed, out of this world party to exclusively prepare for lift-off as the top-secret global embargo lifted at 19:00.

A sense of drama hung in the atmosphere, as the countdown began with UV lighting, roaring rocket engines and billowing smoke creating a theatrical launch moment. Finally the drapes lifted and a glistening spacecraft descended onto the stage against a glowing galactic backdrop, BADgal BANG! LANDED on Planet Earth.

Attendees had a blast-off evening to remember, enjoying a selection of space cocktails courtesy of BE AT ONE, captured gravity-defying selfies via the trampoline crater and achieved out of this world lashes at the space pods.

Introducing, BADgal BANG! 36 Hour Full-Blast Volumising Mascara, the newest mascara from Benefit Cosmetics, which joins a line-up of best-selling mascaras including the UK's number one* prestige mascara, They're Real!, as well as the UK's number two*, Roller Lash.

BADgal BANG! Mascara:

36 hours of volume, without weighing down lashes

Gravity-defying formula includes aero-particles, which is one of the lightest raw materials known to man (derived from space technology) allowing a buildable formula without weigh-down

Price: RRP £21.50

Stockist: http://www.benefitcosmetics.com

VENUE:

The Cochrane Theatre

35 Lion Square

London, WC1R 4SG



*Source: The NPD Group. Unit and Value product sales of Total Prestige Mascara Segment for 2016 Jan to December