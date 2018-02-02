

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FTS International Inc. Thursday said it priced its initial public offering at $18.00 per share.



The company offered 19.5 million shares, of which 15.2 million shares were sold by FTSI and 4.3 million shares by the selling stockholder.



Underwriters have the option to purchase up to 2.9 million additional shares to cover over-allotments.



The shares are expected to begin trading on The New York Stock Exchange on February 2, 2018, under the ticker symbol 'FTSI.'



FTSI intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which will include repaying indebtedness under its senior secured floating rate notes due June 15, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX