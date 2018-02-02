

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 9.7 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 477.259 trillion yen.



That follows the 11.2 percent increase in December.



Banknotes in circulation added an annual 4.4 percent, while coins in circulation gained 1.1 percent.



Current account balances jumped 11.4 percent, including a 9.8 percent spike in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base was down 4.1 percent to 477.626 trillion yen.



