

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) announced the completion of the subsequent offering period of the tender offer by its subsidiary, Novartis Groupe France S.A., to purchase all of the outstanding ordinary shares, including Ordinary Shares represented by American Depositary Shares or 'ADSs', of Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. or AAAP, for a price of US$41.00 per Ordinary Share and US$82.00 per ADS, in each case payable net to the seller in cash, without interest.



The subsequent offering period for the Offer, which commenced on January 22, 2018, expired as scheduled at 12:00 midnight, New York City Time, on January 31, 2018.



The Bank of New York Mellon, as ADS tender agent for the Offer, and Banque Transatlantique S.A., as Ordinary Shares agent for the Offer, have advised that, as of the expiration of the subsequent offering period, 95,127,753 Ordinary Shares were validly tendered during the initial offering period and subsequent offering period taken together, representing approximately 98.7% of all outstanding Ordinary Shares (including Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs). Novartis Groupe France S.A. has accepted for payment and has promptly paid (or will promptly pay) for all Ordinary Shares and ADSs validly tendered during the subsequent offering period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX