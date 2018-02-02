

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The losing streak has reached four sessions now for the China stock market, which has retreated more than 115 points or 3.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,445-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower ahead of U.S. non-farm payroll data due out later today - although upside from crude oil prices offers mild support. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat, and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the oil companies and resource stocks were mitigated by support from the financial shares and insurance companies.



For the day, the index sank 33.85 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 3,446.98 after trading between 3,424.42 and 3,495.09.



Among the actives, Bank of China spiked 1.98 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China jumped 1.12 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China soared 2.67 percent, Bank of Communications climbed 1.47 percent, China Life surged 2.45 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.53 percent, PetroChina shed 0.11 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 1.13 percent, China Vanke dipped 0.16 percent, Gemdale collected 0.89 percent, Jiangxi Copper plummeted 5.69 percent and Zijin Mining dropped 0.97 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks showed a lack of direction on Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.



The Dow added 37.32 points or 0.14 percent to 26,186.71, while the NASDAQ fell 25.62 points or 0.35 percent to 7,385.86 and the S&P 500 fell 1.83 points or 0.06 percent to 2,821.98.



The choppy trading came as traders were reluctant to make big moves ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report later today.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest decrease in labor productivity in the fourth quarter, although the report also showed a sharp jump in labor costs.



The Labor Department also saw a slight drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 27. Also, the Institute for Supply Management reported a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in January.



Crude oil prices rebounded Thursday amid signs that OPEC is complying with supply quotas. The cartel is trying to re-balance oil markets by curbing production, but U.S. drillers are picking up the slack. WTI light sweet crude oil was up 92 cents at $65.62 a barrel, near its recent four-year highs.



