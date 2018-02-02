

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess? Inc. (GES) disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that, through a social media post made yesterday, the company also became aware of concerns expressed by Kate Upton, previously a model for the Company, regarding prior conduct by Paul Marciano, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer. Marciano denied any misconduct toward Ms. Upton.



GES closed regular trading at $15.11, down $3.26 or 17.75%. But, in after-hours, the share gained $0.39 or 2.55%.



As Ms. Upton's concerns were just disclosed, they were not part of the Company's current investigation, but the Company will fully investigate her claims once they are known to determine if they have any merit. As of today, no specific allegations have been made by Ms. Upton, Guess said.



In early November 2017, an entertainment website notified Guess?, Inc. that it was seeking to post separate allegations that Paul Marciano, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, had acted inappropriately toward two women. The website posted the allegations yesterday evening.



Upon being contacted in November 2017, the Company immediately investigated the claims with the assistance of outside counsel, and at this time, the Company has determined the following: One allegation was taken from a publicly available lawsuit that was filed in 2009. Mr. Marciano denied the allegation at that time, and a contemporaneous investigation conducted in 2009 by the Company and outside counsel did not corroborate the plaintiff's claims, Guess said.



Guess stated that the second allegation concerns an aspiring model who is quoted anonymously in the story claiming inappropriate conduct in March 2016. Mr. Marciano also denies this allegation. To date, the current investigation has not corroborated either allegation, and the Board of Directors has been unable to determine that either accusation has merit.



