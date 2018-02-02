

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) has engaged Bank of America Corp. to explore a divestiture of its data centers, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The data-center business generates about $135 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the report said.



AT&T previously had weighed a sale of its data-center and managed-hosting businesses with Citigroup Inc., the report said. Ultimately, it sold only the hosting business, which IBM Corp. purchased in 2015.



AT&T is looking to sell the capital-intensive data centers to better focus on its core wireless and video businesses. The process is still ongoing, however, and may not result in a deal. The facilities will require investment and attention from prospective acquirers, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX