

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Friday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and on a stronger yen. Rising U.S. bond yields also dented investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 328.25 points or 1.40 percent to 23,157.86, off a low of 23,122.45 earlier. The Japanese market snapped a six-day losing streak and closed higher on Thursday.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Canon is advancing almost 1 percent and Sony is adding 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 1 percent and Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent. SoftBank Group's shares are lower by 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is declining 0.6 percent, while Honda is adding 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are losing more than 1 percent each despite higher crude oil prices overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Ricoh is gaining more than 12 percent on upbeat nine-month earnings results and raising its full-year forecast, while Kobe Steel is advancing more than 6 percent on a turnaround to profit in the nine-month period. Kao Corp. is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Casio Computer and Konica Minolta are losing more than 7 percent each, while Kyocera is declining almost 6 percent and Okuma Corp. is lower by more than 4 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 9.7 percent on year in January, coming in at 477.259 trillion yen. That follows the 11.2 percent increase in December.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday. Earnings reports due after the close of trading from Google parent Alphabet, Amazon and Apple may also have kept traders on the sidelines.



While the Dow inched up 37.32 points or 0.1 percent to 26,186.71, the Nasdaq fell 25.62 points or 0.4 percent to 7,385.86 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.83 points or 0.1 percent to 2,821.98.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index slumped by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rebounded Thursday amid signs that OPEC is complying with supply quotas. WTI crude rose $1.07 or 1.7 percent to close at $65.80 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, near its recent 4-year highs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX