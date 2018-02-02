Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, Feb 2, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. and its group company, Hitachi Automotive Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. today announced that they will exhibit at stand number 10 in Hall 12A for the components division at the 14th Delhi Auto Expo 2018. The Expo will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India, from February 8 to 11, 2018. Here, the Hitachi Automotive System Group's electrification and autonomous driving systems will be presented.In India, the number of vehicles produced for export is increasing as the country becomes an automobile production hub for global expansion. Against this background, more and more global automotive manufacturers are producing engine platforms in India. In terms of automobile sales, India is increasing its presence in the global automotive industry, last year coming in ahead of Germany with the fourth largest amount of automobile sales after China, the United States, and Japan.Countries throughout the world are seeing an increasing trend of the popularization of electrified and autonomous driving vehicles, and India is no exception. For example, in terms of trends for electrification, the Indian government announced in June 2017 that the domestic sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles would be banned by 2030, so that only electric-powered vehicles may be sold in India. Meanwhile, India has the world's highest number of traffic accident fatalities, and in order to eliminate traffic accidents, the demand for safety driving support technologies is increasing.The Hitachi Automotive Systems Group provides advanced systems such as electrification systems and autonomous driving systems, which form the key to solving issues faced by automotive societies, and contributes to the development of next-generation vehicles, aiming to create new value for society.In this exhibit, Hitachi Automotive Systems India will present products that the Hitachi Automotive Systems Group offers, divided into the following areas. Exhibited items will include products and systems in the environment and safety fields which are offered by the Group globally, as well as aftermarket products sold in India.Autonomous Driving System AreaThis area will introduce electrification systems that are essential for responding to regulations for environmental conservation, as well as autonomous driving systems created by coordinating 360 degrees sensing technology and safety control technology in order to reduce traffic accidents and traffic jams. The technologies will be presented using actual displays and video footage.Improved Fuel Efficiency Engine System AreaThis area will introduce a highly efficient next-generation gasoline engine system aiming to further improve fuel consumption, including an intake and exhaust system with increased combustion efficiency and a heat exchange system. The technology will be explained using video footage and panels.Aftermarket AreaThis area will exhibit products offered by the Hitachi Automotive Systems Group in India such as air flow sensors, shock absorbers and ignition coils.About Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and services of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including engine powertrain systems, electric powertrain systems, integrated vehicle control systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/.About HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITEDHITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED is a regional extension of Hitachi Automotive Systems in India. The company manufactures and sells automotive components and systems. Also, the company provides aftermarket parts and service through Hitachi Automotive Systems Pune (India) Pvt. Ltd. in Pune.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.