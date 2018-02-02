Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2018) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) Mr Bill Jorgenson, Chairman and CEO is pleased to announce the purchase of a 100% interest in an additional Mineral Tenure containing cosmetic illite clay deposits. This greatly enhances the original 145.46 Ha land position by 290.95 Ha for a current total of 436.41 Ha. The property is easily accessible from an all weather road.

Terms of the purchase of 100% interest from Turnagain Resources, and John Bakus include payment of $13.500 and 750,000 common shares of Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. The agreement also includes the right of first option on any further clay deposits that may be acquired by the sellers in this Mining District within 2 km of the current property.

This press release has been prepared by, or under the direction of, or approved by Dr. Stewart A Jackson, PGeo., a Qualified Person and Technical Advisor to Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc.

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral deposits and other mineral opportunities in North America and elsewhere.

