Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2018) - East Asia Minerals Corporation (TSXV: EAS) ("East Asia Minerals" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held Thursday, February 1, 2018 in Vancouver, B.C.

Over 64% of the issued and outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting out of which more than double the votes submitted by the Dissidents overwhelmingly approved the following resolutions proposed by the Management in the information circular of the Company dated December 22, 2017 and filed on www.sedar.com on January 5, 2018:

1. To set the number of directors at four (4);

2. The election of directors of Terry Filbert, R. Scott Chaykin, Alan McMillan and Garry Kielenstyn;

3. The appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year; and

4. The adoption of new articles for the Company.

The Management withdrew consideration of the adoption of the new Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan for the time being.

"On behalf of the Management team and Board, I would like to thank the overwhelming support we have received from our shareholders." said Terry Filbert, Chairman &CEO of East Asia Minerals. "We hope to put the disruptive actions of the dissidents behind us and continue forward. The team is eager to return to focusing its efforts on delivering value to our shareholders in the near and long term."

East Asia Minerals Corporation

Terry Filbert, Chairman & CEO

For further information, contact Mark Sommer at 1-604-684-2183, info@eastasiaminerals.com or visit the Company's website at www.eastasiaminerals.com

