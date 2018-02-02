Social housing developer, demonstrating strong growth, implements a fully connected property management and accounting solution

Triple Point Social Housing REIT will use Yardi Voyager 7S as the single source for its leasing, tenant services and accounting operations as it continues its stated acquisition plan.

Triple Point will also adopt Yardi PAYscan, which scans invoices into electronic transactions and automates approval workflows and vendor payments.

"As we continue to deliver against our ambitious plans, we value Voyager as a fully connected property management and accounting solution that will create efficiencies and enhance reliability. We also regard the platform's ability to accommodate our steady growth as a strategic asset in our goal to provide a home for thousands of people in need of care throughout the UK," said Ben Beaton, managing partner and investment manager for Triple Point.

"We are excited to support Triple Point with the efficiency, cost savings, transparency and reporting capabilities that are only possible with a single, cloud-based supplier," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (ticker SOHO) raised £200 million in August 2017 to invest in and develop social housing assets in the United Kingdom, with a particular focus on supported housing. Its focus is on the value that a home can bring to people with special needs and in the impact that its investments have in the community at large. For more information, visit triplepointreit.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk/.

