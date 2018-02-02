

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) Friday announced the appointment of Kenichiro Yoshida as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1. Kazuo Hirai, who was President and CEO since April 2012, would become Chairman.



Yoshida is currently Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer.



The company appointed Hiroki Totoki, currently Chief Strategy Officer, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Following this realignment, Sony said it will embark on its next mid-range corporate plan starting April 1 2018, under a new management structure led by Yoshida.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX