BELIMO Holding AG / Dr. Markus Schürch to become the new CFO of Belimo . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Markus Schürch will succeed Beat Trutmann as CFO of the BELIMO Holding AG, with effect from January 1, 2019.

The Board of Directors of BELIMO Holding AG has appointed Dr. Markus Schürch as the new CFO and Member of the Group Executive Committee. Markus Schürch succeeds Beat Trutmann who, after sixteen years as CFO, will reach retirement age at the end of January 2019.

Markus Schürch has been working for Landis+Gyr since 2004 in various roles, and since 2012 in Zug as Senior Vice President & CFO for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) region. From 1999 to 2004, he was a consultant and project manager at McKinsey, and from 1994 to 1998 he worked as a research and teaching assistant at ETH in Zurich. Markus Schürch graduated in chemistry in 1994 and received his doctorate at the ETH Zurich in 1998 as a Doctor of Technical Sciences (Dr. sc. tech.). Thanks to his many years of operational and strategic management in various divisions at Landis+Gyr, Markus Schürch has the necessary prerequisites to further develop our Finance & Business Services division, which also includes Information Technology and Human Resources. He will join Belimo on September 1, 2018 and assume responsibility as CFO from January 1, 2019, in order to ensure a smooth transition.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Beat Trutmann for the valuable, longstanding and competent work that he has undertaken in his capacity as CFO and Member of the Group Executive Committee.

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.The Company reported sales of CHF 580 million in 2017 and has around 1,600 employees.Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com (http://www.belimo.com/).

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

Markus Schürch

Nationality Swiss



Born 1971



Degree Doctor of Technical Sciences (Dr. sc. tech. ETH)

Education

1994 - 1998 Doctorate at ETH, Zurich



1990 - 1994 Studied at ETH, graduated in Chemical Engineering ETH (Dipl. Chem. Ing. ETH)

Professional experience

Since 2012 Landis+Gyr

Senior Vice President & CFO for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) region



2011 - 2012 Landis+Gyr

Post Merger Integration Officer



2007 - 2011 Landis+Gyr

VP Supply Chain Management Europe/EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa)



2004 - 2007 Landis+Gyr

VP Corporate Development/Business Re-Engineering



1999 - 2004 McKinsey & Company

Consultant and project manager for strategic and operational projects in the chemical, mechanical engineering and construction industries and also in the insurance sector



1994 - 1998 ETH Zurich

Research and teaching assistant, person responsible (tutor) for lectures by Prof. Baiker (Chemical Reaction Engineering)



