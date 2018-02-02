sprite-preloader
Freitag, 02.02.2018

02.02.2018 | 07:04
BELIMO Holding AG: Belimo to nominate Sandra Emme for election to the Board of Directors

BELIMO Holding AG / Belimo to nominate Sandra Emme for election to the Board of Directors . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors of BELIMO Holding AG will nominate Sandra Emme for election to the previous five-member body at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

As part of its long-term succession planning, the Board of Directors has decided to increase the number of members. The nomination of Sandra Emme will achieve this goal.

Sandra Emme holds a Master of Arts degree in Business and International Management, which she received from the University of Applied Sciences Bremen, Germany, in 1995. She completed part of her studies at the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce in Marseilles, France. In 2015, she completed a further degree in Leading Digital Business Transformation at the IMD Business School in Lausanne and Singapore. She was co-founder of a start-up company in the IT sector, which was later successfully sold. Since 2011, she has been working in various roles for Google Switzerland GmbH, Zurich, and since 2014, she has been the Industry Head for Luxury and Finance in Global Business Development. She is also a lecturer in Leading Digital Business Transformation at the IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Board of Directors is convinced that Sandra Emme is a very suitable candidate for recommendation to the Annual General Meeting. Thanks to her experience and broad knowledge of the IT sector, she will provide Belimo with significant support in the further development of digitization.

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.The Company reported sales of CHF 580 million in 2017 and has around 1,600 employees.Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com. (http://www.belimo.com/)

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).


Contact Lars van der Haegen, CEO Tel. +41 43 843 62 82
Agenda Publication of Annual Report 2017/
Media and Financial Analysts Conference March 12, 2018
Annual General Meeting 2018 April 9, 2018

BELIMO Holding AG
Brunnenbachstrasse 1 Hinwil Switzerland

ISIN: CH0001503199;



