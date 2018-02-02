Addex Therapeutics / Van Leeuwenhoeck Issues Equity Research Note Highlighting Value of Recent Indivior Strategic Partnership on GABAB PAM . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland, 2 February 2018 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN) announced today that the independent life science research company Van Leeuwenhoeck has issued an equity research note highlighting the value of the recent strategic partnership with Indivior PLC on GABAB PAM.

"The deal with Indivior is a great example of how Addex is delivering on its strategy to unlock the value within its portfolio of proprietary allosteric modulators through collaboration", commented Marcel Wijma, Chief Research Analyst at Van Leeuwenhoeck Institute.

The full analyst research report is available on www.leeuwenhoeck.com and on Addex website at www.addextherapeutics.com under Investors/downloads/analyst reports.

About Van Leeuwenhoeck Research and their research report

Van Leeuwenhoeck Institute, ("VLI") is actively engaged in the financial research of life sciences companies in Europe, North America, Australia and emerging markets such as Asia and India. The VLI team conducts fundamental financial research, independently from any specific broker, bank, or investor. A select circle of top analysts assists the firm in conducting fundamental biotech research according to the highest standards. The team's sector expertise, combined with an active network of well-respected scientists and biotech business analysts, adds value to VLI's research. VLI provides institutional investors and other professional investors with independent, un-biased research on the real value of innovative Life Sciences companies.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics (www.addextherapeutics.com (http://www.addextherapeutics.com)) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an emerging class of small molecule drugs which have the potential to be more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention - the Addex pipeline was generated from this pioneering allosteric modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM) has successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated. Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGluR2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for epilepsy. In addition, ADX71441 (GABAB receptor PAM) program was awarded a $5.3 million grant by the US National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA, a division of National Institutes of Health, NIH) to support human studies in cocaine addiction and has been licensed to Indivior PLC. Discovery programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A neuropathy, mGluR4PAM, mGluR7NAM, TrkBPAM and mGluR3NAM & PAM.

