02.02.2018 | 07:40
(24 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NOKIA: Cancellation of Nokia's treasury shares registered

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
February 2, 2018 at 8:30 (CET +1)

Cancellation of Nokia's treasury shares registered

Espoo, Finland - The cancellation of 207 897 644 shares held by Nokia has been registered with the Finnish Trade Register today. The total number of shares and votes in Nokia Corporation is now 5 631 506 659. The decision to cancel the shares was announced in the fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 financial report issued on February 1, 2018.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)
Minna Aila, Vice President, Corporate Affairs



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)