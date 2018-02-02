

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) reported a fourth-quarter loss before income taxes of 1.3 billion euros, compared to a loss of 2.4 billion euros in the prior year quarter. The Group said this improvement was driven by a considerable reduction in litigation and impairment charges. Net loss was 2.2 billion euros, predominantly reflecting the charge related to US tax reform and compared to a net loss of 1.9 billion euros in the prior year quarter. The Group said going forward, the reduction in the US federal tax rate is expected to have a positive impact on net income.



The company reported that its strategic business disposals particularly impacted fourth-quarter net revenues which fell 19% to 5.7 billion euros. Adjusted for items, fourth-quarter revenues would have been down 10% due to low volatility and client activity in financial markets and continuing low interest rates.



Deutsche Bank reported income before income taxes of 1.3 billion euros for the full year 2017, versus a pre-tax loss of 810 million euros in 2016. The Group said the year-on-year improvement was predominantly due to significant reductions in impairments and litigation charges. Net loss was 0.5 billion euros for 2017. Adjusting for the impact of the DTA-related charge, Deutsche Bank would have made full-year net income of around 900 million euros versus a net loss of 1.4 billion euros in 2016. The bank recognised a non-cash charge of approximately 1.4 billion euros arising from a valuation adjustment on its US Deferred Tax Assets.



Full-year 2017 revenues were 26.4 billion euros, down by 12%, year-on-year. Adjusted for items, full-year revenues would have been down by approximately 5% year-on-year, driven by low financial-market volatility and muted client activity, notably in the fourth quarter, and persistent low interest rates.



