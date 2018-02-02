

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the nine-month period increased to 951.5 billion yen, an increase of 82.8 percent from 520.6 billion yen last year, due primarily to an increase in share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method as well as a 346.1 billion yen positive impact resulting from a revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities of subsidiaries following a reduction in the U.S. federal corporate tax rate.



Operating profit was 706.7 billion yen, a 0.6% increase compared to the same period last year, due primarily to robust motorcycle unit sales in Asia and cost reduction efforts, despite the negative impact of the multi-district class action litigation settlement, the reverse effect of the pension accounting treatment during the same period last year and other factors.



Sales revenue for the period was 11.45 trillion yen, up 11.8% from 10.24 trillion yen in the prior year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the company now expects attributable profit of 1.00 trillion yen, or 557.70 yen per share, and sales revenue of 15.20 trillion yen. Previously, the company had expected attributable profit of 585 billion yen, or 326.26 yen per share, and sales revenue of 15.05 trillion yen.



