Infinity Energy S.A. - Intention to seek a listing on the Standard List

Infinity Energy S.A.

("Infinity" or the "Company")

Intention to seek a listing on the Standard List

Infinity announces its intention to commence the process of applying for a Standard Listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Peterhouse Corporate Finance, Broomfield & Alexander and Blake Morgan LLP have been engaged as Financial Adviser, reporting accountants, and legal adviser respectively, for the listing process.

Gerwyn Williams, Infinity's Executive Chairman, commented;

"The Board continues to evaluate a number of transactions, however given the deadline imposed on the Company under the AIM Rules, the Board has decided that Infinity is now ready to move to the next stage of its development and intends to start the process of applying to list the Company's ordinary shares on the Standard Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Board believes that the move to a Standard Listing will allow Infinity to maintain its public quotation while allowing the Board the time to undertake due process to complete a suitable acquisition.'

Shareholders should note that Admission to the Official List and trading on the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities requires a number of regulatory approvals and approval of the UK Listing Authority. Shareholders should be aware that there can be no certainty that the Company will be able to successfully list on the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange. Further announcements will be made in due course.

In the meantime, the Company's shares will continue to be admitted to trading on AIM. However, as the Company is an AIM Rule 15 cash shell, the Company will have to make an acquisition or acquisitions which constitute a reverse takeover under Rule 14 of the AIM Rules by 12 April 2018, otherwise the admission of the Company's shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled.

