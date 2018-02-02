

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK), one of Japan's largest diversified corporations, Friday reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for nine months totaled 376.8 billion yen or 213.48 yen per share, higher than last year's 230.3 billion yen or 128.43 yen per share.



Total revenue for the nine-month period reached 3.65 trillion yen, an increase of 15 percent, compared to 3.17 trillion yen for the same period last year. Revenue from sales of products was 3.21 trillion yen for the latest period.



For the fiscal year 2018, the Group expects attributable profit of 440 billion yen or 249.44 yen per share.



