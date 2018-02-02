Orange Business Services has signed an agreement for the acquisition of Enovacom, a leading player in e-health on behalf of Orange Healthcare, its health subsidiary. This acquisition project is a key element of Orange Healthcare's strategy, which aims to be the main partner of the digital transformation of healthcare institutions and players in France and abroad.

Acquisition of a leading player in the healthcare market

Enovacom is a French software publisher, established in Marseille in 2002, whose business is dedicated to e-health. A leader in the sector and an expert in interoperability, Enovacom designed a software suite to facilitate the exchange, sharing and security of data between all players in the healthcare system. Its solutions are found in over 1 500 healthcare institutions in France and abroad. In particular, Enovacom software is used to manage and secure hospitals' electronic exchanges with their various partners.

This acquisition is a key step in Orange Healthcare's growth. Beyond its infrastructure and certified healthcare data hosting solutions, Orange Healthcare wants to develop innovative solutions that will enable healthcare players to communicate with each other and stay in contact with patients throughout their treatment. The digitalisation and streamlining of care is a major issue for the industry and it is for this reason that Orange Business Services chose to invest in Enovacom. Its neutral position enables it to interface with all players on the market.

"Incorporating the skills of a healthcare publisher like Enovacom enables us to move up the value chain to offer more comprehensive e-heath solutions to our customers and in particular to hospitals. By acquiring such an innovative and effective player, we are strengthening our growth strategy in the healthcare market, especially under the Territorial Hospital Groups (Groupements Hospitaliers de Territoire) reform, which has made communication between hospitals and equipment interoperability a major issue," says Thierry Bonhomme, Deputy CEO of the Orange Group, in charge of Orange Business Services.

"By joining forces with Orange Healthcare, Enovacom's customers will benefit from the Orange Group's wide-ranging skills and capacity to innovate in cloud computing, communication infrastructure, security, connected objects and customer experience. I am overjoyed that through this deal, Enovacom will continue to grow with respect for and in the interest of its employees," commented Laurent Frigara and Renaud Luparia, Chief Executives of Enovacom.

At the end of negotiations and subject to the usual suspensive conditions, Enovacom will become a subsidiary of Orange Business Services and will be operationally attached to Orange Healthcare, under the management of Elie Lobel. Laurent Frigara and Renaud Luparia will continue to play an active role in the development of the company as Deputy Chief Executives of Enovacom.

The closing of the operation is expected to be carried out in the coming weeks.

About Orange Business Services

Within the Orange telecommunications group, the 21,000 Orange Business Services employees are dedicated to French and multinational businesses on all five continents, supporting them with their digital transformation on a daily basis. Orange Business Services is simultaneously an infrastructure operator, technology integrator and supplier of value-added services. It offers businesses digital solutions for their employees (collaborative spaces and mobile workstations), for their customers (omnichannel customer relations and development of new services) and for their projects (enhanced connectivity, flexible IT infrastructure, cyberdefence). The technologies integrated include new generation networks (SDN/NFV) and Big Data, as well as connected objects, cloud computing, collaboration and unified communication applications, and cybersecurity. More than 2 million professionals, companies and local authorities in France rely on Orange Business Services as their trusted partner. Outside France, over 3,000 world renowned multinationals also trust Orange Business Services.

For more information visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of €40.9 billion in 2016 and 269 million customers in 29 countries at 30 September 2017. Orange is listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and all other Orange products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks owned by Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

