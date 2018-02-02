

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN,AZN.L) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter profit before tax plunged to $407 million from last year's $2.18 billion.



On an after tax basis, profit dropped to $1.26 billion from $1.82 billion a year ago. Earnings per share declined 29 percent to $1.03 from $1.45 last year.



Core earnings per share were $1.30, up 7 percent.



Total revenue increased 3 percent to $5.78 billion from last year's $5.59 billion. Revenues grew 2 percent at constant currency rates.



Further, the company's Board reaffirmed its commitment to the progressive dividend policy; a second interim dividend of $1.90 per share has been declared, taking the full-year dividend per share to $2.80, unchanged from last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company projects core earnings per share of $3.30 to $3.50, compared to last year's $4.28.



The company also projects full-year product sales, at constant currency rates, to show a low single-digit percentage increase. The growth in Product Sales is anticipated to be weighted towards the second half of the year. This reflects the remaining impact of generic competition, in particular Crestor in Europe and Japan.



