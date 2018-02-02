

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT.L) reported profit before tax of 660 million pounds, an increase of 25% from prior year. Reported basic earnings per share was 5.0 pence compared to 3.8 pence. Adjusted profit before tax decreased 1% year-over-year to 818 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 6.4 pence compared to 6.6 pence.



Third-quarter reported revenue was down 3% to 5.97 billion pounds, and underlying revenue was down 1.5%.



Gavin Patterson, Chief Executive, said: 'Our third quarter financial results are broadly in line with our expectations and we remain confident in our outlook for the full year.'



