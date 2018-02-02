

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG), in an update on the expected impact of the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, said it anticipates that there will be a non-cash tax credit of around $2 billion due to the revaluation of certain deferred tax balances. The credit will be reflected as an exceptional item and is expected to be returned to customers over a period of 20 to 30 years. There will be no other material impact on the results for the financial year ending 31 March 2018.



The full implications of the new legislation on earnings and cash flows are still being reviewed, and will depend on the outcome of discussions with regulators for each of 14 regulated entities in the US, the company said.



To date, this has been reflected in Joint Proposal for Niagara Mohawk Electric and Gas, and our ongoing Massachusetts Gas and Rhode Island rate filings, which together represented 48% of the US rate base at 31 March 2017, the company said.



The total annualised revenue increase for these companies is estimated to reduce by $130 million and will come into effect as these changes are adopted in new rates in FY19. The reduction in revenue will be offset by a corresponding reduction in the tax charge.



National Grid said it does not expect a material impact on the year ending 31 March 2019, but it expects to provide more detailed guidance at the full year results.



