sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,96 Euro		-0,33
-2,92 %
WKN: A2AF18 ISIN: SE0008091904 Ticker-Symbol: 3LV 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEOVEGAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEOVEGAS AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,95
11,356
10:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEOVEGAS AB
LEOVEGAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEOVEGAS AB10,96-2,92 %