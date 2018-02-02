Correction refers to date. Correct information is marked with bold below. At the request of LeoVegas AB, the trading in company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier is to cease. As from February 5, 2018, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



The last day of trading will be on February 2, 2018.



Short name: LEO ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008091904 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 120184 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.