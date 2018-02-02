NNIT A/S: NNIT A/S: 3/2018 Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement no. 3/2018

Søborg/Copenhagen, February 2, 2018

Major shareholder announcement

NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that on February 2, 2018 it has received the following notifications pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act regarding existing major shareholders' direct and indirect shareholdings in NNIT.

Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo Nordisk") has reduced its shareholding and Novo Holdings A/S ("Novo Holdings") has increased its shareholding in NNIT through the following transactions:

Novo Nordisk's sale of 2,000,000 NNIT shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each to Novo Holdings Novo Holdings' purchase of 2,000,000 NNIT shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each from Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk now holds a total of 4,375,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each, corresponding to 17.5% of the share capital and voting rights in NNIT.

Novo Holdings now directly holds 8,375,000 shares and indirectly through Novo Nordisk holds 4,375,000 shares corresponding to a total of 12,750,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each, corresponding to 51.0% of the share capital and voting rights of NNIT.

Novo Nordisk is a limited company incorporated in accordance with Danish law under company register no. 24 25 67 90. Novo Holdings is the parent company of Novo Nordisk through its holding of 28.1% of the share capital and 75.5% of the voting rights in Novo Nordisk. Novo Holdings is a limited company incorporated in accordance with Danish law under company register no. 24 25 76 30.

Novo Holdings is wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The Novo Nordisk Foundation is a foundation incorporated in accordance with Danish law under company register no. 10 58 29 89.

Contact for further information

Investor relations:

Klaus Hosbond Skovrup

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +45 3079 5355

ksko@nnit.com (mailto:jvwa@nnit.com)

Press:

Helga Heyn

NNIT Communications

Tel: +45 3077 8080

hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2017 NNIT A/S had 3,030 employees.

For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com/).

