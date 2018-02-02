Tiens Group Launches New Global Branding Strategy Targeting Young Generation

TIANJIN, China, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 28th, 2018, Tiens Group Chairman, Li Jinyuan kicked off a press conference at the Tiens Group headquarters in Tianjin to announce the worldwide launch of its new branding strategy and upgrades. With over 6,000 in attendance, the conference was the first major event held by Tiens Group in the new year. To accelerate Tiens Group's international expansion and new branding strategy, which focuses on the younger generation in their 30s, Tiens Group's new strategy will integrate the themes of new beginnings, new methods, new business models, and a new future, while maintaining its steady international expansion.

Tiens Group was founded in 1995 and during its 23-year history, the company grew from a small private enterprise into the international conglomerate that it is today. Currently, Tiens Group has locations in 110 countries and regions that cover markets in over 190 countries around the world in fields such as biotechnology, health management, hotel and tourism, education and training, e-commerce, international trade, and finance. It has also formed strategic alliances with top enterprises in many countries and has become a top Chinese global brand.

Tiens Group's Global Branding Strategy Conference was launched by Carol Huang, Senior Director of Group Brands and International Public Relations. Huang explained that Tiens Group's market research has led the company to shift its branding focus to young women around the age of 30 and Tiens Group will step up its efforts to promote its new branding strategy. At the conference, Tiens Group also revealed its new brand Logo / VI / CI, new and upgraded product packaging, and new official website. The company's new digital marketing strategy has been applied to every sector, providing global users interested in Tiens Group's development and collaboration opportunities with clear implementation ideas, a friendly community to interact with, and marketing.

Also emphasized at the conference were the core values of the Tiens Group brand, which includes focusing on global markets, driving execution, and Tiens Groups brand mission of love, health, and serving the community.

The overall upgrade of Tiens Group's branding strategy and the upgrade of its corporate CI and VI systems will enable the company's new image to become a positive force in the world and establish global alliances.

Tiens Group's new CELLES TIANE M&Y HYDRA series, which recently won the 2017 BEST TASTE AWARD - Annual Energy Skin Care Product Award (awarded by SINA Corporation, a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities) was publicly revealed for the first time at the event, much to the audience's delight.

In a media interview prior to the conference, Chairman Li Jinyuan spoke regarding opportunities for Tiens Group's global expansion in 2018, saying, "In 2018, global economic integration and information will become the trend. Tiens Group uses big data and cloud computing technologies to integrate its networks and achieve business synergy, laying out 21 regions covering 224 countries and regions and penetrating the five continents of the world, fulfilling China's Belt and Road strategy. Not only is Tiens Group 'going out', but it is also 'bring in', landing diverse projects to ensure business, protect employment, promote health and safety, and ensure development."

Richard Shaw, an American Chinese who previously served as Vice President of Strategic Planning /Vice President of Portfolio Brand Management for a world's largest direct sales group, recently joined Tiens Group's global direct sales business as general manager and also made an appearance at the conference. Shaw said that Chairman Li Jinyuan's business diversification, network integration, and business synergy ecosystem model forms a commercial mechanism for international interconnection. It is definitely an innovative strategy that has the potential to become a leading business model and brand development trend.

With regard to Tiens Group's development in Dubai, which was mentioned by Dubai's CATV, Chairman Li said that Tiens Group has been surveying the Dubai market since the beginning of 2000. While paying full respect and understanding towards the local customs and culture, Tiens Group has accurately positioned the consumer groups of Dubai, primarily targeting the youth market and providing consumers with experience-based marketing to truly convince consumers the value of Tiens Group products. This will be the entry point for Tiens Group in spreading its brand influence and ultimately achieving value recognition in Dubai. In the future, Tiens Group will leverage Dubai's well-established OEM and ODM industries to deploy Tiens OEMs, ODMs, and even logistics, warehousing, and distribution systems in the region to supply Tiens products to neighboring regions, including Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

With respect to the future of Tiens Group's global development, Chairman Li emphasized that Tiens Group will adopt an international brand image with culturally unique characteristics and leverage advantageous policies to help implement the network integration and business synergy development strategy. It will also seek to deepen development along the Belt and Road regions to build platforms like Maya E-commerce, Tai Ji Sun Health, the All-Legend International Tourism Union, the International Hotel Alliance, SynaCo Education and Training, International Yiwu, points, e-wallets, and other experience-based large-scale health care platforms. Cross-platform marketing and service integration will also be employed to help promote Tiens Group's philosophy of wealth creation for families throughout the world, achieving a diversified global alliance of businesses, and creating a world-renowned Chinese brand.

After months of careful planning and high-level preparation, Tiens Group will push its global brand strategy to the next level in 2018, with this press conference as the starting point. To announce the new internationalization strategy of Tiens Group, Chairman Li Jinyuan arranged for Tiens Group executives and business representatives from all over the world to the event and he personally led the newly appointed executive, who hails from a Fortune 500 enterprise, to join him on stage.

